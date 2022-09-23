State warns of door-to-door LIHEAP scam

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The state is warning of a potential door-to-door scam targeting LIHEAP recipients.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said people are asking Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program recipients to see their bills to ensure they're receiving the correct funds. But Acting Secretary Meg Snead said the department or utility companies will never solicit LIHEAP information from recipients like this.

"If you have received unsolicited visits asking you about your LIHEAP benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam. Do not respond so you do not fall victim to identity theft, and please inform the DHS fraud tipline immediately," said Snead in a press release.

LIHEAP is distributed directly to a household's utility company or home heating fuel provider in the form of a grant.

Anyone targeted by the scam or anything else that seems suspicious is asked to call the Department of Human Service's fraud tipline at 1-844-347-8477.