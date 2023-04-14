Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania Department of Education introduces Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program

By Patrick Damp

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Starting next year, school districts across the Commonwealth will be able to focus more on the contributions made by people with disabilities. 

The Pennsylvania Department of Education approved the program this month. 

It will help break down the stigma surrounding disabilities. 

Schools can also apply for up to $30,000 in grants to help introduce the curriculum.  

You can learn more about the Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program at this link

