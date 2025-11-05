15-year-old girl killed in Pennsylvania camper fire was known for "bright" smile

A 15-year-old girl killed in a camper fire in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is being remembered for her "bright" smile and "joy of life."

Paige Dowlin was killed in the camper fire at Roamers Retreat Campground on Lincoln Highway in Salisbury Township on Saturday morning, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police. State police said when first responders arrived at the scene around 4 a.m., the camper was fully engulfed in flames, and the teen was found dead inside it.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state police fire marshal.

"Further information will be disseminated as it becomes available," the news release from state police said.

According to PennLive.com, the 15-year-old girl died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns, and her death was ruled an accident.

Lancaster County teen killed in fire remembered

Dowlin, according to her obituary, was a 10th grader at Pequea Valley High School. She also sang in the chorus, participated in the school's color guard and was a member of her church's youth group.

"She was known for her bright smile, her joy of life, her positive outlook and will be missed dearly by anyone that knew her," her obituary said.

Her obituary said she died in a "home fire." She leaves behind her parents, Kevin Dowlin Sr. and Jennifer L. Reid, her sister, Abrianna Dowlin, and her two brothers, Damien Sexton and Kevin Dowlin Jr.