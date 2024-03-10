Pennsylvania celebrates 343rd birthday with free admission to many historical sites and museums

Pennsylvania celebrates 343rd birthday with free admission to many historical sites and museums

Pennsylvania celebrates 343rd birthday with free admission to many historical sites and museums

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sunday is a historic day in Pennsylvania. March 10 is the 343rd anniversary of the commonwealth's charter.

To celebrate, the Fort Pitt Museum offered free admission.

"I think coming up here for Charter Day, understanding the overall history of western Pennsylvania. Other museums you can learn about more of Pittsburgh, but you aren't really learning the starting point of Pittsburgh," said Shideezhi Emarthla, an educator at the Fort Pitt Museum.

People traveled near and far to see the museum, which tells the story of western Pennsylvania's pivotal role during the French and Indian War, the American Revolution and as the birthplace of Pittsburgh through interactive exhibitions, life-like figures and 18th-century artifacts.

Pennsylvania was created when England's King Charles II granted a charter to William Penn in March 1681. Three-hundred-forty-three years later, the commonwealth still stands.

The Jordans, who are from North Carolina, said, "Six- or 8-hour drive to go see something interesting is no big deal for us, we like to bounce around and see as much of America as we can."