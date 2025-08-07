Pennsylvania attorney general looks to crackdown on robocalls

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday has joined a national effort to crack down on robocalls.

In a news release on Thursday, Sunday detailed the first action under Operation Robocall Roundup, a multistate effort by the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to limit robocalls.

Sunday joined 50 attorneys general in sending warning letters to 37 voice providers demanding they immediately stop the illegal robocalls being routed through their networks.

"To stop these robocalls that are constantly on our phones, that are unbelievably annoying," Sunday said. "Not only that, could potentially be used for nefarious activities, ultimately leading to people getting scammed."

While most people have experienced at least one robocall, Sunday said in most cases, the scammers set their sights on a certain group of people.

"Pennsylvania has one of the highest numbers of senior citizens in the country," Sunday said. "So, we have one of the highest aging populations, and that aging population far too often, and sadly, is a target for many, many, many of these scams."

Sunday's news release said the 37 providers receiving the warning letters have not followed the Federal Communications Commission rules about responding to government traceback requests, haven't registered in the FCC's Robocall Mitigation Databases, or haven't filed a plan that describes how they will reduce illegal robocalls on their telecom network.

"This is a very serious action because all of us are working together to use whatever tools we have to stop these robocalls," Sunday said.

How to protect yourself

Sunday said that while the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force works to put an end to the unwanted calls, there are ways to protect yourself.

Be mindful that sharing contact information in online surveys for contests or entering contests at public events may lead to future phone solicitation.

Be mindful of providing your number to businesses with rewards programs, as it allows that business to place you on a telemarketing list without consent.

"We can hold these companies accountable and hopefully stop these robocalls that are driving everyone crazy, but also are being used to scam people and take their money, which is one of the number one roles of government is to keep people safe," Sunday said.



Pennsylvania also can sign up to be on the state's Do Not Call list online or by calling 1-888-777-3406.

By doing so, not only can you stop the calls, but it will help the FCC and the attorney general's office to determine what providers are still out there operating illegally.