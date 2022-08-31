Watch CBS News
Statewide Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, reportedly abducted by stranger in Berks County

READING, Pa. (KDKA) - A statewide Amber Alert was issued for a 13-year-old who police believe was abducted by a stranger in Berks County.

State police said Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. Wednesday. 

Police said the "unknown male" was last seen driving a silver Chevy Traverse with a Pennsylvania license plate, although they didn't give the plate numbers.

Kalia-Henry is described as 5-foot-1, weighing 106 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants. 

If you see the teen, call 911. 

First published on August 31, 2022 / 3:00 PM

