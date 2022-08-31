Statewide Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, reportedly abducted by stranger in Berks County
READING, Pa. (KDKA) - A statewide Amber Alert was issued for a 13-year-old who police believe was abducted by a stranger in Berks County.
State police said Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said the "unknown male" was last seen driving a silver Chevy Traverse with a Pennsylvania license plate, although they didn't give the plate numbers.
Kalia-Henry is described as 5-foot-1, weighing 106 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.
If you see the teen, call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.