Pennsylvania's 42nd House District special election results

Democrat Jen Mazzocco defeated Republican Joseph Leckenby for Pennsylvania's 42nd House District seat, the Associated Press projects.

A special election was held on Tuesday for the seat, which was vacated when Democratic Rep. Dan Miller resigned after being elected to the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. The 42nd District includes Baldwin Township, Castle Shannon, Dormont, Mt. Lebanon and parts of Upper St. Clair.

Mazzocco is a Dormont Borough councilmember, teacher at Pittsburgh Allderdice High School and a University of Pittsburgh alumna. Leckenby is an attorney and a Duquesne University alumnus. He ran against Miller in the 2024 general election and lost.

The AP called the race for Mazzocco at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Heading into Tuesday, House Democrats held a 100-98 majority in Harrisburg. There are five vacancies.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Here's a real-time look at the special election results for the 42nd House District.