Penn's Colony Festival canceled 2 weeks out

SAXONBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The popular Penn's Colony Festival in Saxonburg won't take place as planned in two weeks.

A Facebook post says the Penn's Colony Festival isn't happening, at least this year, and all of the loyal supporters want to know why.

"There was no real actual reasoning as to why it was canceled, it was just 'see ya in 2024,'" said Gibsonia resident Allen Barbour.

The post on Facebook was just a pretty picture with the words "Penn's Colony Festival is canceled for 2023."

"It's definitely a letdown to be this close. I mean we're just two weeks out," Barbour said.

With no explanation given, KDKA-TV drove to the festival grounds and met the owner Ray Rush. He said they're canceling because of a lack of help. When we asked about the late notice, he said the vendors understood and are fine.

One vendor KDKA-TV talked with over the phone said he wasn't given any reason as to why it was canceled, let alone told about a staffing issue.

"Penn's Colony brings in thousands of people and so that prospers Main Street of Saxonburg as well," said Nancy Alberth with Red Door Antiques.

The cancelation happened so quickly, even the promotion team for the event didn't know until KDKA-TV called.

"I mean you had it go all these years, no problem, and then all of a sudden now nobody can do. I don't know. I feel like you would have probably known that more than two weeks out," Barbour said.

So the grounds will sit empty this late September and organizers said they hope to get the help they need next year. There's still a lot going on with Ocktoberfest Sept. 8-10 and they said the festival will happen next year.