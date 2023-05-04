PennDOT provides reminders for National Bicycle Safety Month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and police officers are looking for drivers and pedestrians who are not following the rules of the road.

PennDOT says crashes involving bicycles are rising across the state. Twenty-four bicyclists were killed in 2021, officials said.

With more cyclists expected to take the road when the weather warms up, officials said to be alert and follow proper safety guidelines.

Cycles are considered vehicles while on the road so the rules for drivers apply to cyclists. Also, don't forget that helmet before you head out for a ride.