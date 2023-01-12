Watch CBS News
PennDOT receives $171.5 million in grants to expand its electric vehicle infrastructure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PennDOT is expanding its electric vehicle infrastructure after receiving a grant for $171 million.

This is part of the bipartisan infrastructure law, which will distribute those funds to PennDOT in the next five years.

The money will be used for charging stations as well as workforce training, planning, and program management. 

