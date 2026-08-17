A new diverging diamond interchange is coming to the Parkway West near Robinson Town Centre

As PennDOT continues its major projects on the Parkway East and the Wexford interchange of I-79, another is kicking into high gear.

This time, the crosshairs are on the Parkway West at Steubenville Pike and the goal is to eliminate left turns and reduce crashes and injuries.

PennDOT will be implementing a diverging diamond interchange near Robinson Town Centre that doesn't use the existing bridge over the Parkway West.

"It did minimize impacts to the public through construction because we're building two new bridges on either side of the existing bridge," said PennDOT District 11 Executive Jason Zang. "So for the most part we're staying out of people's way."

For now, there are barriers along the side of the westbound lanes of the Parkway East, where there currently is no ramp to the eastbound lanes of Route 22.

"There is going to be a ramp there, so that's where they've been working on that widening, there's a big retaining wall that goes in there," Zang said.

Barriers are going up on the loop ramps that connect you to Route 22, and you can expect that work to impact your drive.

"We're going to actually move those merge areas further away from 376, so we have room to build the new bridges," Zang said. "So that's what that's what you're going to see next."

Once those movements are relocated, crews will start working on the new bridge foundations.

Zang says the diverging diamond will end traffic backing up onto the Parkway, as well as left-turn crashes.

As for additional traffic on the Parkway West itself, Zang says there won't be significant impact until crews start putting up steel over the highway.

Much like PennDOT's Wexford project, when they get to that phase next year, mainline lane closures will be in the overnight hours when possible.

The project is expected to be completed in 2029.