PennDOT monitoring second weekday of new traffic pattern on the Parkway North

It's the second weekday for a new traffic pattern on the Parkway North and PennDOT will be monitoring the situation to see if things are a bit smoother than they were on Monday.

The question is -- will the confused driver syndrome continue today? And is anything being done to fix it?

If the history of roadwork is a teacher, things were less than ideal on Monday and today could prove to be worse.

Confusion was the name of the game Monday along the Parkway North where PennDOT had implemented a crossover so that crews can work on the ramps to the Veterans Bridge.

The KDKA Drone Team was flying high in the sky Monday morning and witnessed driver after driver getting to the new split and realizing they were in the wrong lane.

It was a less than ideal day on Monday for drivers on the Parkway North. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

In some cases, they came to a full stop, creating hold your breath moments.

"You know, I equate a lot of times, people are kind of on cruise control when they're driving in the rush hours, and they're just accustomed to being in the lanes that they're always in, and now those have shifted around a little bit for this temporary traffic setup," said PennDOT Senior Assistant Construction Engineer John Myler.

Myler says PennDOT will be continuing to monitor the situation this week and see how drivers adjust to the change and that an evaluation will come at the end of the week.

KDKA heard from more than a few drivers who say there isn't enough warning. Myler points out there are three overhead electronic signs and very large orange signs that should be catching drivers' attention as well.

Monday is typically a lighter day for traffic and the bigger test comes today and tomorrow with Wednesday expected to be the biggest challenge.