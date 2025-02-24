PennDOT, Pa. State Police designate Route 40 in Fayette County as highway safety corridor

A six-mile stretch of Route 40 is now a designated safety corridor to help cut down on crashes and to help save lives.

Since 2009, this specific portion of Route 40 that runs through Wharton Township has resulted in several deadly accidents.

According to PennDOT, over those 15 years, this road saw 563 crashes and in 17 of those crashes, 19 people were killed. The factors leading to almost all of these crashes were a combination of speeding, aggressive driving, and DUI.

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police are increasing signage and stepping up patrols here.

"We are dedicating Route 40 as a highway safety corridor and what that means is that when you get pulled over for speeding, your fine will be doubled through this area," said Rachel D. Duda, District Executive for PennDOT's District 12.

The posted speed limit along most of this part of Route 40 is 45 mph and both PennDOT and the state police feel that if people know that they will pay double if they get pulled over in this area, it will act as a big deterrent to make drivers slow down.

Terry Yoder of Grantsville, Maryland, who periodically travels this roadway for work, thinks this safety corridor is a great idea.

"I just know that it's a dangerous place because I hear of wrecks all the time," said Yoder. "So, I would make comments like, 'Oh you got to be careful on this road because you hear of wrecks happening between Addison and Uniontown a lot of times on this road.'"

Above all, state officials want everyone to remember to slow down and stay alert on this stretch of roadway, which will help save lives.