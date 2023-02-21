PennDOT making changes, slowing down drivers after new I-79 construction zone split causes accidents

PennDOT making changes after new crossover split on I-79 causes accidents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two accidents on Sunday and another on Monday morning were enough for PennDOT's engineers. They are now making changes to the new construction zone split on Interstate 79 in Ohio Township.

The three-accident alert was brighter than any construction red flag.

"We've got some accidents out there, so we're reacting," PennDOT's Jason Zang said.

Crews are watching how drivers are handling the southbound split on I-79.

"I really just think it's catching people by people by surprise, especially people that drive that every day, that aren't used to that being there," Zang said. "All of a sudden, bam there it is. It's just surprising people."

A choice is needed - exit left on the express lane, crossing to the northbound side or go in the the right lane, continuing on to give you access to the exits on the way to the Neville Island Bridge.

"Just from our people that were out there on-site all day, they said it seems like people are waiting to the last minute to make that decision," Zang said.

The plethora of static signs and the blaring electronic signs apparently have not been enough.

"We've added two more," Zang said. "There's a total of five signs now that are warning people about that. That crossover being in place."

One reading simply "Slow Down Now."

In addition, Zang said, "There's a state trooper out there now that is effective to slow people down and get their attention."

As for the tight squeeze going into the express lane, Zang said, "We're going to see if we can move the barrier back a little bit so it's not as much of a cattle chute. We're talking about different options there.

They're also considering extending a solid white line further back the road to give drivers the idea you need to commit to a lane and stay there before you see the split.

PennDOT has also implemented a 45 mph speed limit in the work zone.

On Tuesday morning, crews also restricted the roadway to a single lane while they made these safety modifications. They did not say how long it would take to reopen, so they were telling drivers to expect delays in the area.

PennDOT does not yet know what caused the crashes on Sunday and Monday, but Zang said he suspects that speed was a factor. For that reason, they are also considering rumble strips.

Long term, it's important for drivers to remember that this split is going to be in place until mid-October.