PennDOT hosts hiring event to get more snowplow drivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT is already planning for the winter.

PennDOT District 11 hosted a hiring event on Wednesday in hopes of getting enough employees in time for the first snowfall in Allegheny County.

PennDOT has been struggling to hire employees, especially plow truck operators. There was a decent turnout at Wednesday's event, which got busy in the afternoon. Dozens of people showed up with their resumes in hand.

"I'm going in there with an open mind and see what happens and just hope for the best," Kemar Evans said.

Evans was feeling optimistic before walking into the hiring event. He wants to land one of the many jobs PennDOT District 11 has available in Allegheny County.

The open positions include mechanics, tradesmen helpers, and transportation equipment operators, who will plow the roads this winter. PennDOT needs to fill 19 full-time positions and 10 to 20 temporary operators to work during the season.

Some applicants at the hiring event were interviewed on the spot, and those who have a commercial driver's license got to take a plow truck for a spin to show their skills.

"Hope I'm able to get the job, just go for it," said Robert Castleberry.

Ben DeVore, PennDOT's Allegheny County maintenance manager, said more than 30 people stopped by.

"It's been tough the last couple of years with hiring operators. Today, we are seeing foot traffic, so we are very excited about that. We've also seen some online applications come through as well. So, we're feeling really good that we're going to be able to fill a lot of positions today." DeVore said.

If PennDOT can't fill all the operator positions, routes may be impacted in the winter.

"You're not going to see any difference on interstates or major highways. But those lower volume roads, you're going to see a drop in level of service. We do have plans. We have lots of contingencies in place to work with our rentals, our local municipalities, as well that we have agreements with so that we can make sure we keep the motoring public safe," DeVore said.

DeVore said PennDOT could have given conditional job offers on the spot at the hiring event but it didn't need to because so many people showed up.

"If it happens, I'll take it… I want a job," Castleberry said.

"Hopefully, I'm special. I prayed first, see if God answers my prayer. If this is for me, then I'll know for a fact," Evans said.

DeVore said about half of the people at the hiring event had their CDL and the other half said they want to get a CDL.

If you're interested in applying for a job with PennDOT and could not attend the hiring event, you can apply online here.