PennDOT receives federal grant money to improve roadways

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - PennDOT is getting $700,000 in federal grant money to help improve the resiliency of roadways in Pennsylvania.

This is a part of the Biden administration's Investing in America agenda. The grant was given to eight states and Washington, D.C.

The money will go towards improving pavement structures, reducing congestion, and improving the infrastructure of flood-prone roads.  

