As Penn Township considers zoning changes, residents raise concerns

Leaders in Penn Township, Westmoreland County, are considering changing the zoning rules for nearly 800 acres of land.

Some of that land is currently considered rural resource, meaning it is primarily used for things like farms and homes. The township wants to change 16 parcels from rural zoning to light industrial and commerce, which could allow more businesses and industrial development.

People are worried that changing the zoning could bring industrial properties like data centers closer to their homes.

"Introducing light industrial development immediately adjacent to an established residential neighborhood could significantly diminish the value, desirability and marketability of our property," one woman said at a planning commission meeting on Tuesday. "The proposed rezoning also threatens our ability to enjoy our home in a safe, peaceful and healthy environment."

Another issue residents have is the township's current noise rules, which are based on what type of property is making the noise, rather than where the property is located. For the past year, the zoning board said it has been discussing all of this, including having public hearings.

"This is still a fluid activity at this point. That's why we encourage public comment," said Bill Roberts, community development director for the township. "We take that public comment to heart."

Right now in Penn Township, data centers can only go in heavy industrial areas, far from residential properties, according to the zoning board. The Penn Township Board of Commissioners will have the final say after the legislative process is complete.