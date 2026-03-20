Penn State women's hockey set to play Frozen Four in State College

For the first time in the Penn State women's hockey team's history, they'll compete in the Frozen Four on their home ice.

Not only is it the first time it's on their own ice, but it's also the first time the women's team will compete in the Frozen Four overall. The long journey has been full of hard work, and it's finally paying off.

"In our locker room, we have a Frozen Four logo, and they see it every time they come to the rink," said Associate Head Coach Makenna Newkirk. "Over the course of the season, it just got more and more real."

It took a few years for Penn State to get to this point, but they had a vision and set out to accomplish it together.

In an era when student-athletes are transferring schools at the end of every season, this team is an example of what can happen when those athletes dedicate their lives to a single program.

"My class has not left," said Leah Stecker, a senior defender. "The six that came in are the six who stayed."

"Across any program, you lose a lot of kids at times, and our sport is no different from that," said Newkirk. "So, to keep a core group together, and now to see if all the kids stick together, and stick through adversity, highs, lows, anything that comes their way, this is what they can accomplish."

Now, after these years together, they're heading to the national semifinals.

"A great way to go out, senior year, Frozen Four, come on," said Stecker.

And the, no pun intended, icing on the cake, they get to experience it on their home ice.

"We're definitely hoping for a big home crowd," Newkirk said. "Wear white and show out for us."

Penn State will host the Frozen Four at Pegula Ice Arena, which means if they can beat Wisconsin on Friday night, they'll be in the National Championship on Sunday.