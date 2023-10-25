Penn State official charged with strangling woman

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A high-ranking Penn State official accused of strangling a woman is on administrative leave.

Keith Brautigam, Penn State University's interim vice president for information technology and chief information officer, was placed on leave following the allegations, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported on Tuesday.

According to police, they were called to Brautigam's home on Sunday for a domestic dispute. When Patton Township police got to the house, they said they found Brautigam sitting on the front steps.

The woman said she and Brautigam were in a heated argument when it turned physical and he put his hands on her neck, WTAJ reported. She said she tried to scream but couldn't, nor could she breathe, the criminal complaint said.

Police noted there was redness and bruising around her neck, the TV station reported.

Brautigam allegedly told police he lost physical control of his body and may have strangled the victim, WTAJ said.

Penn State told WTAJ that the university is aware of the "serious charges" and Brautigam was immediately placed on administrative leave.

As interim vice president and chief information officer, Keith Brautigam led the university's "information technology enterprise," overseeing Penn State IT and leading 1,200 IT professionals, the university said in a press release announcing his new position in June. He's been at Penn State since 2014. Before that, he worked at the University of Iowa.

Court paperwork shows Brautigam was charged with strangulation and harassment. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.