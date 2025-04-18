Penn State University delays discussion on potential closures of satellite campuses

Penn State University has delayed its announcement of any possible satellite campus closures until next month.

Earlier this year, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi announced plans to decide on whether or not to close 12 of its 19 branch campuses throughout the state by the end of this semester, but that timeline is being slightly amended.

Bendapudi announced Thursday that the decision on those potential satellite campus closures won't come until mid-May. She says the decision will come after commencement, and the timing of the decision is deliberate.

"Final exams and commencement are rapidly approaching – activities of great significance for our entire community," Bendapudi said. "My team has consulted with students, faculty, and staff on the timing of any announcements, and I agree with their broad recommendation to hold until after these milestone events."

Bendapudi also said that Penn State's decision about campus closures will require action from the university's Board of Trustees and that until the board takes action, no decisions will be final.

The board is expected to meet in mid-May to talk about the possibility of closing as many as a dozen campuses. The following campuses are up for potential closure: