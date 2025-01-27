Penn State hiring Jim Knowles as new defensive coordinator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn State is getting a new defensive coordinator from one of their rivals and he's going to be the highest paid at his position in all of college football.

CBS Sports reports that Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is leaving the Buckeyes to join James Franklin's staff at Penn State.

Knowles is expected to be paid an average of $3.1 million over three years, according to ESPN. During Knowles' time at Ohio State, the Buckeyes ranked in the top three in total defense for two of those years.

For Penn State, getting a top-named coordinator from one of their rivals could help continue their climb towards greatness.

This past season, Penn State had success in the first year of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff where they beat SMU and Boise State before falling to Notre Dame in a heartbreaker at the Fiesta Bowl.

Penn State is running it back next year with starters Drew Allar, Nick Singleton, and Kaytron Allen all returning.

Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki was in the running for the West Virginia head coaching job before choosing to stay in Happy Valley.

Penn State will open its season against Nevada and will travel to Columbus with a homecoming matchup for Knowles against the Buckeyes on November 1.