Longtime Penn State athletic medicine director Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli dies at 68

Longtime Penn State University athletic medicine director Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli has died at the age of 68.

The university said that Dr. Sebastianelli, who spent more than 30 years at Penn State, died Monday. A cause of death was not revealed.

In addition to his role as Penn State's Director of Athletic Medicine, Dr. Sebastianelli was the Associate Chief Medical officer for Penn State Health and served in numerous capacities in the Penn State medical community.

"From the moment I met Dr. Sebastianelli, I knew why so many in our community trusted and respected him," said Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi. "He was kind and caring, and widely recognized as a leader in his field. His contributions over more than 30 years at Penn State left an indelible mark on generations of our students, his colleagues, and many others in our community — from the sidelines, to the classroom, to the laboratory, and to the exam room.

Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft said that Dr. Sebastianelli "embodied the very best of Penn State," adding that he cared deeply for student athletes and always prioritized their health, safety, and well-being.

"My heart is truly broken today," said Adam Talafierro, wh became paralyzed on the field while playing for Penn State in 2000. "I speak on behalf of every Penn State Football Letterman when I say that Dr. Sebastianelli was so much more than our doctor, he was family. For me personally, his eyes were the first I looked into when I was paralyzed on the field. In that moment he gave me and my family something we desperately needed. Hope. Without him, my story would not be what it is today.

Dr. Sebastianelli is survived by his wife, Michele, and children, Alyssa and Geoff.