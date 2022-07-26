Pitt, Penn State, Temple and Lincoln get $40 million boost
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh and three other state-related universities will get a $40 million boost from Governor Tom Wolf.
The one-time funding will come from stimulus money that the governor can decide how to use.
The state Legislature did not increase state funding this year, but this extra funding represents a 5 percent increase for Pitt, Penn State, Lincoln and Temple universities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.