Penn State bringing retro endzone design to Beaver Stadium for homecoming weekend

Penn State is bringing back its retro endzone design to Beaver Stadium for the team's upcoming homecoming game this weekend.

The team's social media account showed the endzone design, which dates back to the 1990s and early 2000s, saying "An iconic look returns."

Penn State's endzones at Beaver Stadium used to feature a script font, compared to the block letters the stadium currently has.

A photo from the 1997 season shows the endzone design that the team has brought back for this weekend's game.

6 Sep 1997: A general view of Beaver Stadium during the Penn State Nittany Lions 34-17 victory over the Pitt Panthers at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport Rick Stewart / Getty Images

In addition to the retro style endzones, Penn State will also be wearing throwback jerseys this weekend when the team takes the field against Northwestern on Saturday.

The uniforms the team wears this weekend will pay homage to past Nittany Lions legends, including Pennsylvania natives like LaVar Arrington, Dan Connor, Paul Posluszny, and Brandon Short.

"An iconic uniform look returns," the athletics department said on social media, teasing the throwback jerseys.

Penn State will be looking to bounce back from consecutive losses this weekend against Northwestern after dropping their first two Big Ten Conference games.

Oregon won a thriller double overtime game at Beaver Stadium late last month and last week, Penn State hit the road to face UCLA, falling to the previously winless Bruins in a major upset.

Following the loss to UCLA, Penn State fell out of the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since September 2022.

Kickoff against Northwestern is set for 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium.