Penn State announces naming rights deal for field at Beaver Stadium

Penn State Football will have a new home this upcoming season...sort of.

On Monday, the Penn State Board of Trustees voted 22-8 to approve naming rights of the field at Beaver Stadium. Beginning in the 2025 season, it will be called West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium.

The naming rights will run through the 2039 season.

"We are incredibly grateful to B.J., P.J. and West Shore Home for this game-changing gift as their commitment to Penn State Athletics and the institution will have a lasting impact on our student-athletes, fans and community," said Patrick Kraft, vice president for intercollegiate athletics. "As an alumnus of our great University and a business owner in Central Pennsylvania, B.J. understands the critical role that Beaver Stadium plays in our community, as well as the importance of preserving the great traditions of Penn State while helping us build a strong future."

The naming rights announcement comes as construction continues on the Beaver Stadium revitalization project. Nearly 8,000 temporary bleacher seats are being installed on top of the suite level as well as temporary concession stands and restrooms for this upcoming season.

Once completed, there will be new seating options including both non-premium and premium seating.

"West Shore is proud to be founded and based in Pennsylvania and this partnership with Penn State is an exciting opportunity for our company," said B.J. Werzyn, founder and chief executive officer of West Shore Home, LLC.

Werzyn was a 1999 Penn State graduate.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I am proud to announce the naming of the field at Beaver Stadium in recognition of the extraordinary generosity of the Werzyn family and West Shore Home," said David Kleppinger, chair of Penn State's Board of Trustees.

You can get the latest updates on the Beaver Stadium Revitalization Plan on the Penn State Athletics website at this link.