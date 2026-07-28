2 found shot to death in vehicle after "domestic situation" in Penn Hills, police say

A man and woman were found shot to death in a vehicle in Penn Hills on Tuesday afternoon after a "domestic situation," authorities said.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release that County 911 learned of a vehicle that crashed into a building in the 6700 block of West Barivista Drive on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Two people were found shot to death in a vehicle in Penn Hills on Tuesday afternoon after a "domestic situation," authorities said. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

At the scene, a man and woman were found shot inside the vehicle. They were both pronounced dead, police said. The two victims have not been identified as of Tuesday night.

The press release said the shooting happened inside the vehicle "as part of a domestic situation." County police did not release any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.