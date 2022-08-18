Penn Hills School District to receive up to $325K in state grant money for security and mental health

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penn Hills School District welcomed State Senator Jay Costa on Wednesday to thank him for helping the district get a grant to form its own school police force.

The district is currently working to develop its own police department in the next two to three months.

Right now, officers from the Penn Hills Police Department are posted in each school within the district.

The new school police force will be in addition to those officers, not a replacement for them.

Senator Costa says over the last few years, he's worked to help Penn Hills schools get out of their difficult financial straits.

He says enhancing school security and mental health resources were a priority for state lawmakers.

Costa says between the mental health and school safety grants, the district is eligible for around $325,000 from the state to use for those programs.

The Court of Common Pleas still has to give permission to the district to form the police force.