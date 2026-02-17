Penn Hills gets $3M in PennDOT grant money to help with paving projects, sidewalk repairs

Penn Hills is getting a big boost in funding to help pave roads and repair sidewalks within the municipality.

Pennsylvania state Representative Joe McAndrew presented a $3 million check to Penn Hills council members on Monday night and said that the money is intended to help fill gaps left in the community's budget.

"What this grant money will be used for is to really be in a place where we're investing," Rep. McAndrew said. "We see a lot of roads in this community that are desired to be worked on. We know that they want to continue to invest but that budgets can be limited."

The grant money is coming from PennDOT's Multimodal Transportation Fund and Rep. McAndrew said Penn Hills received the largest grant in this round of funding.

"I am pleased and honored to be announcing these grant dollars with Representative Joe McAndrew," state Senator Jay Costa said late last year when funding was announced. "This funding will ensure that everyone who uses the roads is safe on their journey, from our drivers to our public transit riders to our pedestrians. I'm so grateful this funding is moving ahead."