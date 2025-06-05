Penn Hills man arrested, accused of assault outside family court in Pittsburgh

A man from Penn Hills was arrested Wednesday and is accused of an assault that happened outside family court in Pittsburgh.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office says Marlon McMillan, 38, was arrested following the alleged assault that took place outside the Family Court Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.

McMillan is accused of yelling at the mother of his two children and trying to convince the two children to go with him instead of her following a hearing related to a protection from abuse order.

The Sheriff's Office says McMillan hit the woman and one of the children before grabbing the other child by the neck.

All three individuals received medical attention at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

McMillan was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing several charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of children.