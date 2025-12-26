Driver accused of crashing into Penn Hills home and fleeing the scene

Police are searching for a person accused of crashing their vehicle into a home in Penn Hills and fleeing.

The driver of the car smashed into the home on Aber Road on Friday morning. Lamara was home with her children when it happened.

"There was just like a loud bang," Lamara said. "I actually thought a tree fell on the house. I felt the impact, felt the house shake, and then I went to my daughter's room to see if she was OK."

The homeowner said she grabbed a first aid kit to help the driver, but they disappeared.

"I looked out my window, and then I did see the person in there. But as soon as my mom came out, they were gone," Lamara said.

Authorities said the driver fled on foot, leaving their car and a lot of damage behind on Friday. The homeowner said she's just thankful that her children were not hurt. However, she believes other properties were also damaged by the driver.

"There were at least two other people that said that they hit their property along the way. And so, this must have been the last place that they hit," she said.

The fire department says it was not aware of any other structures hit. As of Friday evening, the driver was not in custody. Police are investigating.