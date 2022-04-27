Penn Hills felon sentenced for trying to fly to Jamaica on supervised release

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Penn Hills felon is going back to jail after prosecutors said he was arrested just before boarding a plane to go to his cousin's wedding in Jamaica, violating his supervised release.

A judge sentenced 50-year-old Kevin Carter to 24 months in prison, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Carter was released from prison in 2018 after serving 14 years for heroin trafficking. He's accused of getting his girlfriend to book flights to hide them from the court.

Prosecutors said he took at least 14 trips to places like Las Vegas, Disney World and Los Angeles between the time he was released from prison and his arrest in March.

Prosecutors said he was also stopped by police while coming back from New Jersey in 2021 and again a month later when an officer saw him riding a motorcycle with a 3-year-old on the tank.

The judge rejected Carter's request for a sentence of time served.