Penn Hills baby died with fentanyl in her system, Allegheny County police said

PENN HILLS (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police and the District Attorney's office are investigating after a 7-month-old Penn Hills girl died with fentanyl in her system.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said 7-month-old Zhuri Bogle died of fentanyl toxicity in January.

She died at her home on Chaske Street in the early morning hours of Jan. 14, 2023.

When officers arrived at the scene around 6:45 a.m., Allegheny County police said Bogle's father was performing CPR. Paramedics took over but pronounced the girl dead a short time later.

The night before, Allegheny County police said Bogle was being cared for by her grandmother and a friend of the grandmother. The little girl was already in bed when her parents got home on the night of Jan. 13, police said.

Police detectives are working with the District Attorney's office for a decision on charges.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.