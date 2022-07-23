Watch CBS News
Penn Avenue businesses say they lost thousands after PWSA shut off their water

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Businesses turn away customers due to lack of water
Businesses turn away customers due to lack of water 00:46

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a tough night for bars and restaurants along Penn Avenue.

Business owners along the street say they lost thousands of dollars after their water was shut off by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

They said they were not told about any scheduled shut-offs.

As a result, they were forced to turn customers away.

"It's very frustrating, busy Friday night, big convention in town, we had a full restaurant, we're losing thousands of dollars and so is every other restaurant up and down the street," said Todd Mithias, the owner of August Henry's Burger Bar. "Some of these servers, they depend on this money, the bartenders and kitchen staff, they depended on this money - now they're all losing out on wages also."

KDKA has reached out to PWSA for comment and we are awaiting a response.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 7:25 AM

