Penguins sign 2024 seventh-round pick Finn Harding to a three-year, entry-level deal

The Penguins announced the signing of one of their 2024 NHL Entry Draft picks on Monday.

The team announced that defenseman Finn Harding was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Harding, a 20-year-old defenseman, was taken in the seventh-round of the 2024 NHL Draft, 223rd overall, and currently is an assistant captain for the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League.

This season has been a breakout year for the Penguins' draft pick. In 59 games, Harding has scored seven goals and 48 assists for 55 points, a career-high for him. His 48 assists this year are a single-season record for a Steelheads' defenseman.

In 68 games with the Steelheads last season, Harding recorded 10 goals and 24 assists, and overall in three seasons with the Steelheads, he's scored 19 goals, 80 assists, and 90 points. Also, in 11 playoff games, he's scored one goal and two assists for three points.

Since Harding is 20 years old, he will be eligible to play in the American Hockey League with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as early as next season.

The NHL Trade Deadline is set for Friday at 3 p.m., and as of the publication of this story, the Penguins currently own 10 picks in the 2025 NHL Draft.