Penguins sign rookie forward Melvin Fernstrom, re-sign forward Boko Imama

The Penguins announced two signings on Friday evening, first signing rookie forward Melvin Fernstrom to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 19-year-old Fernstrom was acquired by the Penguins on January 31 from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor.

Along with Fernstrom, the Penguins received a conditional first-round pick, forward Danton Henien, and defenseman Vincent Desharnais.

Fernstrom spent the past season with Orebro HK in the SHL, Sweden's top professional league. He also played for the Swedish junior U-20 team. In 48 games in the SHL, he earned rookie of the year honors, scoring eight goals and nine assists for 17 points, good for first among rookies.

During 12 games with the national team, he scored 11 goals and seven assists for 18 points.

Fernstrom was picked by the Cancuks in the 2024 NHL Draft, 93rd overall.

The team also announced that they have re-signed forward Boko Imama to a one-year contract. The one-year deal carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

The 28-year-old forward spent last season between the NHL and AHL in the Penguins' system. In 16 games with the big club, he scored one goal.

In the AHL, Imama scored three goals and two assists in 24 games.

He was drafted in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning 180th overall.