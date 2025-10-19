Crosby and Malkin each have goal and assist, Jarry stops 31 shots as Penguins beat Sharks 3-0

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots for his 22nd career shutout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Saturday night.

Anthony Mantha also scored for the Penguins, who improved to 4-2-0 on the season.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for the Sharks, and San Jose outshot an opponent for the first time this season but was unable to score. The Sharks, an NHL-worst 20-50-12 last season, remained the league's only winless team at 0-3-2.

San Jose has now started four straight seasons winless through five games.

Crosby opened the scoring 7:35 into the second period on a deflection off of a point shot by Kris Letang.

Mantha padded the Penguins' lead 7:02 into the second period, and Malkin capped the scoring on an empty-netter with 22 seconds remaining.

Jarry lowered his goals-against average to 2.35 on the season.

Penguins: Host Vancouver on Tuesday.

Sharks: At New York Islanders on Tuesday to open a four-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL