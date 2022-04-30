Penguins recall forward Drew O'Connor ahead of first-round series against Rangers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Penguins prepare for their first-round series against the Rangers, they have made a roster move.

Forward Drew O'Connor has been recalled by the team, General Manager Ron Hextall announced on Saturday.

The 23-year-old O'Connor has played 22 games with the big club this year, scoring three goals and five assists.

In 33 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, he has scored 12 goals and 20 assists.

O'Connor was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and re-signed with the team in March 2022.

The Penguins will play the Rangers in game one of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m.