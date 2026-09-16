Penguins partner with iconic Pittsburgh company for helmet sponsorship in 2026-27

With just two weeks until the Penguins open the 2026-27 NHL season in Philadelphia, the team announced it has a new helmet sponsor this upcoming season.

Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corporation will have its logo featured on all of the team's helmets in the 2026-27 season.

Last year, the Penguins only had one helmet sponsorship: MSA Safety, which was featured only during road games. At home, when the team wore matte black helmets, or when the team wore their alternate uniforms, the team logo was featured on the helmets.

A product of the Pittsburgh way.



The Penguins are excited to announce that @U_S_Steel will be the team's official helmet partner beginning with the 2026.27 season.



Details: https://t.co/BoQKEiU0mn pic.twitter.com/DwTkSS6Qml — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 16, 2026

U.S. Steel will be featured on all helmets, including home, road, alternate and practice days. The U.S. Steel wordmark will either appear in black, white, or gold, depending on the uniform.

A view of the U.S. Steel logo on the Penguins' helmets Pittsburgh Penguins

"U. S. Steel is an iconic Pittsburgh brand that shares so many values with our organization – hard work, resiliency, dedication, and pride for the City of Pittsburgh – and we are honored to add their logo to our helmets this season," said Penguins Chairman and Governor Geoff Hoffman. "This extension of our partnership is a testament to their local commitment and provides global exposure of a Pittsburgh mainstay to millions of our fans around the world."

The new decals will be featured next week, on Monday, Sept. 21, when the Penguins welcome the Buffalo Sabres to PPG Paints Arena for their first game of the preseason.

"Steel built Pittsburgh, and the Penguins helped define its spirit," said David Burritt, U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer. "For generations, both organizations have represented hard work, resilience, and pride in our city. We're proud to place the U. S. Steel name alongside one of hockey's most respected franchises."

The Penguins and U.S. Steel have been partners since 2021.