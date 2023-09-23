Pittsburgh Penguins name MSA Safety as official road helmet sponsor for next 3 seasons

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have named MSA Safety as the official road helmet sponsor through the end of the 2025-26 regular season and playoffs.

The green and white, rectangular logo features the three-letter MSA name above the organization's tagline, 'The Safety Company,' and will be on both sides of each player's helmet.

The team will debut the helmets during the Sept. 24 preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"We're very excited to be taking our partnership with the Penguins to a higher level and expanding our role as the official safety partner of the team," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Previously, we had the MSA brand on one of the Penguins' Zamboni machines, and that did a wonderful job in helping us raise our profile in Western Pennsylvania. This strategic investment is about expanding our brand visibility throughout North America and really around the world," he said.

MSA Safety produces safety products that "integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems, and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations," according to a release given by the Penguins.

"We are proud to bring MSA Safety on the road with us this season as the Penguins' official safety partner," said Kevin Acklin, Penguins' President of Business Operations. "MSA makes the most technologically advanced safety equipment and gas detection systems available today. Their product offerings, which include the highly recognized V-Gard® hard hat, help protect workers of all kinds, including firefighters and first responders. Coming from a family of Pittsburgh city firefighters, I know the great reputation that Nish and his team at MSA have built throughout the safety industry, and the Penguins are proud to stand together with them this season."