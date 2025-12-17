Penguins fall 6-4 to Edmonton as Leon Draisaitl picks up 1,000th point

Leon Draisaitl had four assists and became the fourth-fastest active player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Draisaitl, who hit the milestone in the first period on a secondary assist, became the 103rd player in NHL history, first German-born player and fifth in franchise history to reach 1,000 points. He has 416 goals and 587 assists in 824 games for 1,003 points.

Connor McDavid scored twice, including a spectacular power-play goal and added two assists, as he and Draisaitl improved to 23-0-0 when both have at least three points in a regular-season game.

Evan Bouchard and Zach Hyman each added a power-play goal and an assist, while Matt Savoie and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers, who have won six of their last nine.

Sidney Crosby had an assist for Pittsburgh and moved within one point of tying Mario Lemieux's franchise record of 1,723 points.

Tommy Novak, Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust and Danton Heinen scored for the Penguins, who dropped their sixth straight and failed to win at least once in a five-game homestand for the first time in team history.

For the first time in NHL history, goalies that were involved in the same trade faced one another within seven days of the deal. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots for his second win with Edmonton, and Stuart Skinner made 17 saves in his debut for Pittsburgh.

Justin Brazeau appeared to open the scoring for Pittsburgh at 7:55 of the first period, but the goal was overturned because of a coach's challenge for offside.

Edmonton scored two power-play goals after three straight Pittsburgh penalties later in the period. The Oilers' bench emptied to congratulate Draisaitl on his 1,000th NHL point after Hyman's goal, and McDavid split Karlsson and Parker Wotherspoon with a spectacular power-play goal 14 seconds later.

Oilers: Travel to Boston on Thursday.

Penguins: Visit Ottawa on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl