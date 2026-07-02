The Penguins made multiple free agency signings. Here are the newest players

Some new faces have joined the Pittsburgh Penguins in the past couple of days thanks to trades and free agency signings.

While the main players remain like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, the Penguins added to their lineup with two trades and three signings in the past week.

So, who are the newcomers?

Penguins sign two defenseman and a forward

The NHL's free agency period officially opened at noon on July 1, and while the Penguins were far from the most active club, they did make three signings.

First, the team signed defenseman Declan Carlile to a two-year, $1.5 million per-year deal. The 26-year-old defenseman has spent his entire professional career with the Tampa Bay Lightning organization.

Carlile was undrafted after three years with Merrimack College in the NCAA between 2019 and 2022. In that time, he recorded 13 goals and 56 points in 83 games.

With the Lightning, he has played 46 regular-season games, scoring two goals and two assists. He also played 211 games in the American Hockey League with the Syracuse Crunch, scoring 24 goals and 81 points.

At forward, the Penguins signed 30-year-old forward Andrei Kuzmenko to a one-year, $5 million contract. Last season, he was with the Los Angeles Kings, playing 52 games, scoring 13 goals, and 25 points. Along with the Kings, he spent time with the Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, and Vancouver Canucks.

In total, Kuzmenko has played 271 NHL games, scored 85 goals, and has 182 points. Prior to debuting in the NHL with Vancouver in the 2022-23 season, he played eight seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League, the top professional league in Russia.

Finally, the last signing the Penguins made on July 1 was defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk. The Penguins signed the 34-year-old defenseman, who will be 35 when the puck drops on the 2026-27 season, to a two-year deal worth $4 million per season.

He spent the last six seasons with the Washington Capitals, and in the 2025-26 season, he scored three goals and 14 points in 68 games.

Penguins make trades with Vegas and Toronto

The Penguins made two trades this week, acquiring a young defenseman from the Vegas Golden Knights and a young forward from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On Tuesday, the Penguins sent defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to Vegas, while retaining 50% of his $1 million salary, in exchange for defenseman Kaedan Korczak.

The 25-year-old defenseman is signed through the 2029-30 season and will count for $3.25 million per year against the salary cap. He has played 155 NHL games and scored four goals, 33 assists, and 37 points.

Right before free agency officially opened, the Penguins sent a 2028 fourth-round draft pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Nicholas Robertson.

Robertson has spent the last six years in Toronto and has played 234 games in the NHL. In that time, he's scored 48 goals and 88 points.

During a brief stint with the Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate, he scored 27 goals and 57 points in 60 games.

Robertson has a connection to the Penguins, as well. He was taken 53rd overall in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs, and at that time, Kyle Dubas was the general manager.