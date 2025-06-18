Former agent of Penguins great Mario Lemieux, Steve Reich, dies at 64

The Penguins expressed their condolences after the passing of the man who represented several Penguins' greats, including Mario Lemieux.

Steve Reich, who represented Lemieux, Ron Francis, Tom Barrasso, and Kevin Stevens.

"The Penguins join so many in the hockey world mourning the loss of NHL agent, Steve Reich," the Penguins said in a statement. "Steve was a staple in Pittsburgh sports, representing some of the biggest names in Penguins' history, including Mario Lemieux, Ron Francis, and Tom Barrasso. Our thoughts are with is family, friends, and clients that were fortunate to call Steve a friend."

According to Reich's obituary on Ever Loved, he died on Sunday from a heart attack while golfing with friends at South Hills Country Club.

Reich was born in Washington, D.C., but grew up in Pittsburgh, graduating from Chartiers Valley High School in 1979 and going on to Bucknell University, where he majored in English Literature. He then returned to Pittsburgh, where he went to the University of Pittsburgh's law school.

His career as a sports agent began in 1987, and he ultimately became the president of RBRT Sports Group in 1993. In that time, he represented several high-profile athletes.

Reich is survived by his father Sam, sister Hillary, brother Joe, wife Tanya, and his children Arlene, Jack, and Estelle.

He was 64 years old.

A memorial will be held at Rodef Shalom in Pittsburgh this week, and his family said in lieu of flowers, "Steve would have wanted you to spend time with your friends or family over some tasty treats."