Penguins center Teddy Blueger scores four goals, gets into fight in summer league

MINNEAPOLIS (KDKA) - Even when the Penguins are away, they're still making history.

Teddy Blueger had himself an eventful game on Monday night, scoring four goals and getting into a fight.

The Penguins center then made history, becoming what is believed to be the first person to engage in fisticuffs in the summer league.

"tHe pLaYerS dOn'T eVeN cArE aBouT dA BeaUtY LeAUGe"



I'll just leave this here...😳 pic.twitter.com/pXCKkm27jA — Da Beauty League (@DaBeautyLeague) August 23, 2022

Blueger squared off with Boston Bruins player Vinni Lettieri after Blueger had potted his fourth goal of the night, giving his team their 12th goal of the contest.

Blueger's Tradition won 12-3 and will play in the finals of Da Beauty League, otherwise known as the John Scott Final, to take on Tria Orthopedics.

Da Beauty League was founded in 2015 and features NHL, AHL, ECHL, college, and other semi-pro hockey players who come together in Minnesota to keep themselves in shape in the offseason.

Also playing in Da Beauty League along with Blueger are Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker, and Ryan Poehling.

Perhaps Blueger and Letteri will have some words when the Penguins and Bruins meet in the Winter Classic on January 3.