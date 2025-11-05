Penguins call up goaltender Sergei Murashov from the minors

The Pittsburgh Penguins have called up goaltender Sergei Murashov from the AHL.

Murashov, 21, was named the American Hockey League's goalie of the month for October with a 5-1 record in six starts.

The move to call Murashov up to the NHL coincides with the team placing goaltender Tristan Jarry on injured reserve.

Murashov could make his NHL debut in the coming days as the Penguins have games with the Capitals, Devils, and Kings in a period of four days between Thursday and Sunday.

So far in his AHL career, Murashov has a record of 17-5 with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Murashov was picked by the Penguins in the 4th round of the 2022 NHL Draft.