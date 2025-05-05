Penguins' Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell welcome newborn babies one day apart

The Pittsburgh Penguins are full speed ahead into off-season mode, and for many players, it's a time of rest or rehabilitation due to a long, grueling season.

Two Penguins players, however, may not get much sleep soon because of new additions to their families.

Forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell welcomed two babies born just one day apart.

Linemates who have babies one day apart 🥹 pic.twitter.com/i4bm5GY1z3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 4, 2025

Rust and Rakell enjoyed career seasons in 2024-25.

Rust scored 31 goals and registered 65 points in 71 games, both career-high scoring totals, while largely playing alongside captain Sidney Crosby.

Rakell, after what many considered a down year in 2023-24, rebounded to score 35 goals and 70 points in 81 games, also seeing a majority of ice time with Rust and Crosby.