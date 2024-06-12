Penguins announce the hiring of David Quinn as new assistant coach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Weeks after dismissing assistant coach Todd Reirden, the Penguins have announced they have hired David Quinn as an assistant coach.

The 57-year-old Quinn will join Mike Sullivan and assistant coaches Mike Vellucci and Ty Hennes on the Penguins' coaching staff.

"David Quinn brings a wealth of coaching and developmental experience across the highest levels of professional and international hockey," said Penguins President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas. "Quinn has a long track record of helping elite defensemen reach their full potential, and we look forward to the impact he can make on our defensive group and our entire program. Coach Quinn's experience, character, energy, and enthusiasm make him a great fit for Coach Sullivan's coaching staff."

Quinn has been coaching for more than 30 years and in the NHL, he has spent time as the head coach of the San Jose Sharks from 2022 until 2024 and the New York Rangers from 2018 until 2021.

During his time as head coach of the Sharks, now Penguins' defenseman Erik Karlsson won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman in 2023. Also, during his tenure with the Rangers, defenseman Adam Fox won the award in 2021.

He also spent time coaching in the NCAA as an assistant coach with Northeastern University from 1993 until 1996 and the University of Nebraska-Omaha from 1996 until 2002.

Quinn then moved on to Boston University as an associate coach from 2004 until 2009 and then in 2013 was named head coach where he remained until 2018.

As a head coach for Boston University, he compiled a 105-69-21 record.

During his playing career, Quinn spent time playing with Boston University from 1984 until 1987 where was teammates with Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan.

He was the 13th overall pick in the 1984 NHL Entry Draft and spent two seasons playing pro hockey in the AHL and IHL from 1991 until 1993.