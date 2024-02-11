Watch CBS News
Pedestrian taken to the hospital after getting struck by vehicle in Butler County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BUTLER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is hospitalized after they were hit by a car in Butler County. 

It happened on Kittanning Street in Butler Township around 8 p.m. 

The condition of the person hit by the car is unknown as of this morning. 

The driver of the car remained on the scene and cooperated with police following the crash. 

Kittanning Street was briefly closed while police on the scene investigated. 

First published on February 11, 2024 / 6:58 AM EST

