Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Wilmerding

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) - A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in Wilmerding Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported along the Triboro Expressway. Police and EMS were called to the scene just after 5 a.m.

The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release given by police. Pitcairn police requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit and Collision Reconstruction Unit because of the incident.

Detectives initiated an investigation and determined the vehicle involved was a tri-axle truck. The driver remained at the scene, police added.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.