Pedestrian hit by vehicle in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in McKeesport on Monday.

Allegheny County reported a vehicle and pedestrian crash with injuries on Lysle Boulevard.

McKeesport: 800 block Lysle Blvd - vehicle/pedestrian crash with injury; Lysle Blvd currently closed for accident reconstruction. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 13, 2022

Dispatchers confirmed one person was taken from the scene, but the extent of their injuries is unclear.

The road is closed for accident reconstruction, the county said.

