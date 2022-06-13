Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in McKeesport on Monday. 

Allegheny County reported a vehicle and pedestrian crash with injuries on Lysle Boulevard. 

Dispatchers confirmed one person was taken from the scene, but the extent of their injuries is unclear. 

The road is closed for accident reconstruction, the county said. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

