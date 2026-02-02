Woman critically injured after being hit by Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

A woman was critically injured after she was hit by the driver of a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in the city's Oakland neighborhood on Monday night.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Regional Transit said a bus was turning left from Neville Street onto Fifth Avenue when it struck a pedestrian around 7 p.m. The person was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in critical but stable condition, the spokesperson said, adding that the victim is in her late 20s.

Allegheny County 911 said the crash happened around 7 p.m. No other information was immediately released on Monday night. Port Authority police are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.